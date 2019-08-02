David Agosta of Callaway writes: With the combination of more private businesses coming and city spending in check, Callaway's final future looks positive and optimistic.

In social and certain general media, the Libertarian Party name grows. In Florida and other states, Libertarian candidates won local elections.

While he ran GOP, the most famous libertarian believing mayor, is Knoxville, Tennesse's Glen Jacobs (WWE's Kane). With more loss of national credibility, the Democrat Party looks prone to dissolution. The Libertarian Party is the USA's third largest political party. Should the Democrat Party dissolve, the LP automatically becomes No. 2 of the USA's two-party system. So, my question is, "Will Bay County have a libertarian government soon?"

We may have one already.

A decade ago, the City of Callaway was deeply in debt. The city books were so red, residents were outraged. Despite what happened to Cedar Grove, citizens refused to see our city bankrupt and dissolved. Citizen Bob Thompson ran for Mayor, vowing to stop the financial bleeding and enact spending cuts. Bob won in 2012 as a symbol of the citizenry saying, "enough is enough" of wasteful spending and credit abuse. Sadly, Mayor Thompson died one month into his term. Mayor pro-tem Tom Abbot became Mayor and listened to the voters.

He enacted Mayor Thompson's ideas and slowed down city spending. City expenditures were looked at and redone. In 2017, Callaway hired Eddie Cook, as City Manager.

While Eddie isn't affiliated with the LP, he enacted their beliefs of fiscal responsibility. To increase Callaway's financial soundness, he didn't call for tax hikes. He enacted the most serious spending cuts in a long while. He told ever city department leader to check and double-check for any waste. Once it was found, it was eliminated. The money saved, in his first two months, was over $300,000. That was $300,000 less than what was "needed" from Callaway's taxpayers. The savings was put into stronger financial accounts, drawing interest for Callaway.

Under Eddie's guidance, the City Council passed more ordinances, saving taxpayers money. Slowly, but surely, the City bank books became black and its debt controlled. It became so strong, Callaway was the only Bay County City last year to lower millage rates. Even after Hurricane Michael struck, Callaway has remained careful with its finances. We remain financially sound at City Hall, while still working on economic recovery. With the combination of more private businesses coming and city spending in check, Callaway's final future looks positive and optimistic.

All this came about, practicing libertarian principals. With Callaway as a shining example, libertarinism isn't the "green eyed monster," liberals and RINOS make it out to be.

David Agosta, Callaway

The author is Secretary of the Bay County Libertarian Party