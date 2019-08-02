In a day and time where we hear a lot about the youth of today not having a great work ethic or not being willing to put in the time and effort needed to become successful, I think it is important to showcase a group that defies those stigmas.

Senior Level 4-H members, ages 14-18, convened June 25 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana for State Competitive Events Day. CED as we like to call it is the culmination of a year’s worth of work that 4-H members have earned the right to showcase and have judged. Many of those youth do that work in addition to keeping up their grades, playing sports, having side jobs, being active members in their high school bands and just general teenage busyness.

4-H members from Etowah County are no different. This year’s Etowah County delegation included nine 4-H members from across the county and from all different walks of life.

The delegation included Dustin Barrs from Altoona, who was inducted as a State 4-H Ambassador, exhibited the second-place state winning creative arts showcase project and was the state winner in the Senior Level 2 age category in Leadership and Citizenship for state achievement projects; Cami Cleveland of Gadsden, who also inducted as a State 4-H Ambassador, was elected as State Secretary and was the first-place winner in the Senior Level 1 age category in the Chef 4-H Demonstration category; Christopher Ramey of Sardis, who was the first-place winner in Senior Level 1 with his natural resources showcase project; Willow Sayles of Gadsden, who was the state’s first-place winner in Senior Level 1 for Persuasive Public Speaking and was the state winner in the communication achievement project; Aubrey Roe of Boaz, who was the state winner in Senior Level 1 in the 4-H Bake Off project; Hannah Griffith of Hokes Bluff, who was the state’s second-place winner in Senior Level 1 in the freestyle demonstration event; BreeAnna Centers of Boaz, who was the state’s second-place winner in Senior Level 1 with her eXtreme Birdhouse project; Jacob Hodes of Gadsden. who was the state’s first-place winner in Senior Level 1 with his leadership and citizenship achievement project; and Marissa Womack of Altoona, who was the state’s second place winner in Senior Level 2 in the $15 Challenge Consumer Education project.

If you see any of these hardworking young people out and about in their respective communities, please tell them “good job” and thank them for representing Etowah County well.

For more information on the 4-H program or on any other Extension topic, visit www.aces.edu/etowah or contact the county Extension office.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• Etowah County Folks: We are asking for everyone’s input. Please go to www.aces.edu/grassroots and fill out the quick survey. This will assist us in planning for future programs for our citizens. Simply choose the county where you reside.

• Forestry Income Workshop: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Scottsboro VFW Post, 1616 Jefferson Drive; includes talks on Alabama’s forest industry, timber markets, non-timber income and financial assistance and will conclude with a portable sawmill demonstration; free; lunch and handouts provided; call the Jackson County Extension office at 256-574-2143 to register

• Annie’s Project Conference: Sept. 5-7, Fairhope; register at www.aces.edu/go/991.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.