Jerry Pruett has lived in his home for several years. His front yard is landscaped nicely, but the backyard is spectacular, and Jerry has done quite a few improvements since I was there last. He has added a screened building by the pool for entertainment purposes, which is furnished attractively and is complete with overhead fans and a large flat screen TV. He did not call the outdoor room a man cave, but I believe the name fits.

I have featured Jerry’s landscape in this column before. Around the pool are perennial plants that provide year-round interest, such as a dwarf Japanese maple and two hardy palm trees. He carries over non-hardy plants from year to year by planting them in large pots and stationing them throughout the landscape. He stores the plants for the winter inside his small greenhouse or in the new screened outdoor room, which he winterizes from the frigid weather by using Plexiglas.

Recently, I revisited Jerry and his beautiful backyard to view all of the sunflowers, zinnias and other flowers that he planted this year. Each year, he orders flower seeds and begins planting the flowers in Mid-February.

Generally, when the weather is right and the seedlings are ready, he and his helpers have all the seedlings in the ground by the first of May. This year he had help from his fiancée, Kellie Watkins (a teacher at Carlisle Elementary) and her daughter, Anna Kate Watkins. The trio planted 20 varieties of sunflowers (one of which is as big around as a basketball), along with a variety of zinnias, marigolds, tithonias and gaillardias.

In addition to all the plants listed above, the yard features several types of mandevilla as well as Sago Palms in containers, Texas Star hibiscuses that continue to reseed each year, roses and a host of other plants.

The yard has plenty of seating, along with umbrella-covered tables and chairs for dining. The outside and the interior wall of the wooden fence are decorated with old commercial signs and other memorabilia. Jerry has his own little backyard paradise.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.