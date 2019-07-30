After more than a year of negotiations, the Tuscaloosa City Council now appears poised to decide whether two properties owned by local developer and businessman Stan Pate are worth paying $28 million to acquire.

At the request of Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, the council is expected to vote Tuesday on committing $23.5 million to purchase the 36.5-acre McFarland Mall site, which comes with an additional 23.4 acres of nearby property, and $4.5 million for a 7.3-acre lot at the confluence of Rice Mine Road and McFarland Boulevard, according to the latest totals from City Hall.

"It’s come to the point where we have either got to do this for the better good of the community and take it to a different turn to try and eradicate this area of the high level of criminal activity," said McKinstry, who represents the McFarland Mall area as part of District 7, "or we can continue to pretend like it’s not deteriorating, so I have to do all that I can to change the dynamics of this area.”

Tuesday will mark the first public action on these properties since the City Council voted in March 2018 to enter into negotiations with Pate. All talks, discussions and negotiations have been conducted behind closed doors through the council's executive session privileges.

The closed-door talks have also included how the city intends to pay for this purchase.

McKinstry said she's proposing a new municipal bond that will be repaid when portions of the McFarland Mall tract are sold off to private developers. A central area of the property could become a new public safety hub — with a new fire station and Tuscaloosa Police Department substation — for District 7.

It will not, she said, be funded with proceeds from the recently adopted sales tax increase that was approved for the purpose of funding more than $500 million in education, transportation, recreation and public safety projects as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan.

“It’s not going to include any Elevate money," McKinstry said. "And for the people who believe this isn’t worth it, they don’t live there.

"It's going to pay for itself."

The only aspect of the negotiations to become public was a property value dispute between Pate and city officials that was reported by The Tuscaloosa News after a reporter obtained internal documents concerning the discussions.

Two appraisals funded by Pate to assess the Rice Mine Road site, the McFarland Mall site and what is being called the Moore property, a nearby wooded lot located between the Memory Chapel Funeral Home Property and Interstate 20/59, listed the value of these combined properties at between $47.7 million and $46.3 million.

The city’s appraiser, meanwhile, listed them at about $24 million.

To settle the dispute, the two sides agreed to allow an independent appraisal be conducted and Deputy City Attorney Thomas D. Bobitt said the third-party assessment placed the values at closer to Pate's estimates than the city's.

But Pate said he agreed to this reduced price in order to allow the properties to be developed to the city's liking.

"What better way to know that the city is going to be satisfied with what goes there?” said Pate, who has previously announced his intentions to scale back his business interests. "I believe something very, very good will go there, and I'm thoroughly convinced the city will do a good job with the McFarland Mall site.”

Whether that's enough to convince a majority of the now six-member City Council remains to be determined.

Wtih the absence of District 4 Councilman Matt Calderone, who resigned from the council after officially moving out of the district earlier this month, the possibility of a tie vote is now more probable.

That would shift the deciding vote to Mayor Walt Maddox, who casts a vote only in the event of a deadlocked City Council.

On Monday, Maddox did not say how he intended to vote, if necessary.

Rather, he said this decision was the council's alone.

“Since the beginning of this process, I have shared with the council that this is their initiative and their decision," Maddox said. "Although I have no veto authority in this matter, my recommendation has been that the property purchases have an accompanying plan that repays the taxpayers in an accelerated timeframe, and that no Elevate Tuscaloosa funds be allocated to the acquisition.”

Council members Phyllis W. Odom and Raevan Howard, who represent Districts 1 and 2 respectively, could not be reached Monday for comment.

This means it remains unknown whether Howard even intends to vote on the issue. She received more than $30,000 from Pate in her bid to unseat six-term District 2 incumbent and then-Council President Harrison Taylor in the 2017 municipal election, so this could be considered a conflict of interest.

How District 5 Councilman Kip Tyner, who uses space in McFarland Mall for his daily television show, will vote also remains unknown. He declined to comment on the matter when reached Monday by The Tuscaloosa News.

That leaves current Council President Cynthia Almond, who has represented District 3 since 2005, and the two-term incumbent from District 6, Councilman Eddie Pugh.

On Monday, neither Pugh nor Almond said they were behind the purchase.

“While I recognize that both parcels of property have been vacant for long periods of time and are eyesores for the community, without a plan for use — or how to pay for it — I’m opposed to purchasing these properties," Almond said.

The items before the council indicate the Rice Mine Road lot, which falls in Almond's district, would be used to complement the planned northern expansion of the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk recreational trail.

Meanwhile, the McFarland Mall purchase is for the purpose of eliminating blight, according to the resolution pending before the City Council. How the land, ultimately, would be used is not defined.

This appears to be a hang-up for Pugh, as well.

“Anytime you purchase something, two of the questions you have to answer is what are going to do with it and how are you going to pay for it," Pugh said. "There’s a lot of questions that have not been answered to my satisfaction to where I could get on board 100 percent with this project.

“When you’re talking about $28 million, you need a real solid plan. And I’m not sure that’s been developed.”

