Last week was a welcome one for fans of the New Orleans Saints – and teams around the nation.

Training camps opened, the surest sign that summer is coming to an end soon and that football season is approaching quickly.

The mood was dampened a bit by the fact that star wide receiver Michael Thomas – for three years now, quarterback Drew Brees’ favorite pass target – did not show up for the start of camp, holding himself out of practice, he said, until he is able to broker a deal with the team on a new contract.

Thomas isn’t alone holding out of training camp. A number of players across the NFL have used the tactic in recent years, and some big names are putting it into practice again this year.

But even with the drama surrounding one of the fan favorites keeping hopes from being as high as they might otherwise have been, Saints fans are hoping for the best – with plenty of reason for optimism.

Brees continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and, in fact, one of the best the NFL has ever seen. His partnership with head coach Sean Payton has resulted in record-breaking passing numbers and made Brees’ eventual enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame a mere formality.

Even more important to fans, though, is the fact that Brees and Payton brought Louisiana a Super Bowl championship. And, after heart-breaking endings to the last two seasons, fans are hoping for a return trip to the big game.

With a roster full of young talent and impressive veterans, the Black and Gold certainly look the part. With not even a preseason game under their belts, these players have plenty of football to play before they hope to get to that point. But the arrival of training camp is an exciting milestone on that journey.

Players, coaches and fans have gone many long months with no meaning football, and the wait is nearly over. Between now and the start of the season, some new free agent signees and draft picks will make impressions on fans and coaches, each making his best case for a place on one of the NFL’s most talented rosters.

It’s going to be a great process to watch, and it’s finally here.

Geaux Saints!

