LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) " Edward LeBlanc was watching "The Minions" with his family on July 23, 2015. Four of his five children were at the Grand 16 Theatre along with four of his grandchildren. He and his wife were dozing off.

The emergency notification came on. The family left partially through the "Despicable Me" spin-off.

"We all got up and went outside," he said in an oral history interview collected by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. "I just remember upon leaving, we could smell the gun powder. It was that close."

In a showing of "Trainwreck" at the Grand 16 Theatre, a man opened fire four years ago Tuesday. He killed two people and injured nine others. He died by suicide.

"To this day, I can't get the kids to watch Minions. Or even myself," LeBlanc said. "It's an unforgettable experience, especially when you have your whole family."

LeBlanc recalled the night two years later while talking with a researcher from UL during a History Harvest pop-up event at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisan Market at the Horse Farm. It is part of a research project led by UL assistant professor of history Liz Skilton.

"As we get further and further from each event, our memories about that event fade," Skilton said. "We know it was significant. We know it was important, but there are other incidents that follow."

At the event, researchers asked people where they were when they found out about the shooting, even if they weren't in Lafayette at the time. They asked interviewees how they thought the community responded.

The idea for the History Harvests was inspired by former UL public historian Thomas Cauvin. He had started the events while studying Cajun and creole culture, music and food.

Skilton adapted the idea for studying disasters that impact a community. The first History Harvest she held focused on the Grand 16 Theatre shooting.

Others have focused on the 2016 floods after the one- and two-year marks. In total, Skilton and her team of researchers have collected more than 200 interviews related to the two disasters.

"The main purpose of the project is to not only collect Louisiana disaster memories," she said, "but to be able to compare it to other experiences with, say hurricanes in the past, and also how the state is responding to disaster in the present, particularly post (Hurricane) Katrina."

There were 26 interviews about the shooting conducted representing a sample population. Half of the interviewees were women. Half of the interviewees said they were from Lafayette. They ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. Each was asked five basic questions about the shooting.

Lafayette native Blake Boudreaux was living in Colorado at the time of the shooting. He almost came back because of it.

"It was very worrying because everybody here is so connected," he said in the interview. "Everybody knows everybody in Lafayette. Being a thousand miles away, it was just frightening."

Another woman, Elizabeth Lamand, was across the street at her apartment complex at the time of the shooting. When she saw first responders arrive at the movie theater on Johnston Street, she thought it was a traffic stop. But then friends and co-workers started to text her and told her to watch the news.

Lamand appreciated the way the community responded, especially the way people defended the family of the shooter.

"It was beautiful to see everyone band together," she said in the interview.

The interviews in the collection are in their final stages. They've been processed and transcribed. Within the next month, they'll be donated and accessible at the Center for Louisiana Studies at UL as part of the "Recent Louisiana Disasters Oral History Project"

There, they'll be accessible to anyone who wants to hear the interviews.

In the fall, Skilton will hold pop-up History Harvest events in the 12 parishes that were declared federal disaster sites after Hurricane Harvey. It's part of a grant project with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"We piece all these memories together and thus we're better prepared for the future," Skilton said, "because we have the collective whole of this memory and not just individual segments of experience."

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com