Getting a piping hot cup of Starbucks coffee or your favorite iced drink is about to get a whole lot easier.

The Seattle-based chain said Tuesday that it is partnering with Uber Eats to offer delivery nationwide after successful test runs in Miami and several other U.S. cities.

The delivery service should be up and running by early 2020, according to Tech Crunch.

Uber Eats will deliver Starbucks items within 30 minutes, USA Today says. Standard Uber Eats delivery fees apply for each order.

An estimated 95% of Starbucks offerings will be available for delivery.

“Our customers are huge Starbucks fans and love being able to get their favorite items delivered with Uber Eats speed,” Uber executive Jason Droege said in a written statement obtained by Tech Crunch. “We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride.”

Starbucks had previously partnered with another company, Postmates, for deliveries in the Seattle area. That arrangement dates back to 2015.