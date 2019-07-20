Okaloosa County Beach Safety Junior Lifeguard program offers participants a taste of what it takes to be a lifeguard.

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Angelina Zace wasn't sure whether she'd be joining her fellow junior lifeguards in taking a 30-foot plunge from the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning.

"I was thinking I might get a shark attack because I have bad luck," Angelina joked. But as she watched nearly all 30 of her classmates make the jump, Angelina decided she "just had to do it."

The 14-year-old jumped with Junior Lifeguard Program Director Celia Kirkland. The drop went fast, but once she hit the water Angelina said her anxiety was gone.

"If I had the chance to do it again, I definitely would," she said.

The annual "pier jump" as it is called, is the culmination of Okaloosa County Beach Safety's annual Junior Lifeguard summer camp. The youths ages 10 to 17 have spent the past two weeks learning what it takes to be a lifeguard.

And in case you were wondering, it's not all glamour.

On Monday the junior lifeguards started their afternoon with a nearly 1-mile beach run in the mid-day heat from The Boardwalk to Beasley Park and back. Double-red flags were flying over the beach, so they headed to nearby Marler Park to practice rescues in Choctawhatchee Bay.

"They get some good experience in the water on the rescue boards," Kirkland said. "We do a lot of practice scenarios: unconscious victims, conscious victims."

The youths learned how to safely approach distressed swimmers who, in a state of panic, could pull their rescuer down with them. They also learned how to pull unconscious swimmers back to shore and how to use hand gestures in the water to communicate with emergency personnel on the shore.

While Friday's pier jump might seem like play, Okaloosa County Beach Safety Chief Rich Huffnagle said it plays an important role in the program.

"There's a big difference in what you think you can do and what you know you can do," Huffnagle said.

And knowing they can jump 30 feet from a pier and swim to shore helps participants build confidence and trust in the skills they've learned; skills they could use in the future to save their own or someone else's life.

"We're surrounded by water, so it's crucial that these kids that live in this area are swimmers, are watermen," Huffnagle said. "That's what we do, we try to build watermen."