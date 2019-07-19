Three decades ago, political columnist Michael Kinsley defined a gaffe as a moment when a politician tells an “obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” Today, conservative columnist Ben Shapiro has updated that aphorism, saying such a comment equates to “saying the quiet part out loud.”

We recently saw an example of this, courtesy of The Washington Post. While the daily circus sideshow in Washington is a drain on the attention span, let’s hope people are tuned in to this particular episode. Plenty is riding on it.

The Post favorably profiled Saikat Chakrabarti, chief of staff for liberal firebrand U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. In one part of the story, Chakrabarti meets with a staffer for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democratic presidential contender whose campaign is laser-focused, almost exclusive to everything else, on climate change. During the conversation, Chakrabarti tells Inslee’s aide, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Chakrabarti added, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Chakrabarti, who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the last presidential election and who co-founded a group called Justice Democrats, which seeks to recruit left-leaning candidates to challenge moderate Democrats, may be a newcomer to many, but he is a savvy operator. So instead of considering this a gaffe, we think Chakrabarti has performed a valuable public service.

To understand why, think back nearly six months ago to when Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts unveiled the Green New Deal.

At the time, Ocasio-Cortez was saying that enacting the radical program was of the utmost importance because the world faces irreversible environmental catastrophe by 2030. To prevent that, her initiative would seek to cut U.S. carbon emissions to zero by the deadline. Getting there would mean ending airline travel, converting entirely to electric cars, renovating every building in America with energy efficient materials and ridding the world of “farting cows.”

Yet the revolutionary Green New Deal also guaranteed “all people of the United States” a job with suitable wages, family and medical leave, paid vacations and “retirement security” — even to those who were “unable or unwilling to work.”

The problem with the Green New Deal — besides its extravagant cost, dubious feasibility and general ridiculousness — is that people hung on Ocasio-Cortez’s every word. That included six Democratic presidential contenders who immediately endorsed it, which virtually assures the Green New Deal, or much of it, a place in the Democratic 2020 platform.

Meanwhile, repeated, frantic warnings about the urgent need to fix climate change or face unmitigated doom are driving people to mental distress. Scientists report the end-of-the-world rhetoric has led people to anxious bouts of prolonged despair, general helplessness and a fatalistic outlook that could drive up suicides.

Now, however, we learn straight from the man dubbed Ocasio-Cortez’s “brain” that the Green New Deal’s fevered pitch had little or nothing to do with the environment, and everything to do with overthrowing America’s capitalist system.

Before we rush headlong into adopting something like the Green New Deal, and turning our economy topsy-turvy, we need a calmer discussion that includes better understanding of the motives of people who pursue and push this agenda.

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Ledger of Lakeland, Florida.