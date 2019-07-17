With a 4-2 vote, the Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment that clears the way for the city to collect a 1 percent sales tax increase.

The amendment also sets Oct. 1 as the date that the increased tax rate would take effect. The move means consumers will pay 10 cents in sales taxes on each dollar spent in the city of Tuscaloosa.

As a condition of approving the tax increase, the amendment includes waiving a portion of the city’s residential garbage fees.

The reduced residential garbage fees of $3.25 per month — and 85 percent reduction of the current bill — will take effect Oct. 1 as well.

Council President Cynthia Almond and Councilman Kip Tyner voted against the amendment. The vote margin almost followed that of a vote earlier this month to consider this amendment as well as votes in April that approved the city’s first sales and use tax increases since the 1990s.

The only difference was that of Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry. While she voted in favor of the sales tax increase and the amendment on July 2, she was not present for Tuesday night’s vote, despite being at City Hall earlier in the day.

The sales tax increase — the city’s first since October 1991 — is expected to generate more than $19 million in additional revenue during its first year and over the next three decades to fund more than $500 million in education, transportation, recreation and public safety projects as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan.

Approval of the amendment was required because the ordinance adopted April 9 that initially set the sales tax increase did so on the condition that the city’s share of sales taxes on grocery-related items be eliminated.

Meeting this condition, however, required approval from the Alabama Legislature. But state lawmakers refused to give municipalities the ability to revoke their shares of sales taxes on groceries during the 2019 session.

So the council turned to the second option — waiving a portion of the garbage collection fees — that it had discussed and approved last month before its finance committee.

Had the amendment failed, collections of the sales tax increase would have been impossible without some other form of action by the City Council.

And while the grocery tax reduction was preferred, waiving a portion of the garbage fees was considered an acceptable alternative to offsetting the expected financial burden associated with the sales tax increase.

According to data provided by City Hall, removing sales taxes on grocery-related products could have amounted to about $250 in annual sales tax savings for a household of three that spends around $150 a month on groceries, based on current spending trends.

Reducing the garbage tax fees will amount to about $217 in savings per household, contributing to an overall total of $4.99 million in savings per year to the city’s nearly 23,000 residential garbage customers.

This is close to the $5 million a year that is collected in revenue from taxed grocery items, according to recent sales tax collection data.

The council saw this as a secondary option, though, because it fails to reach as many households as eliminating the grocery taxes because many residents of apartments and other rental spaces are not also individual residential garbage customers.

That was the complaint of the only resident who spoke up about the amendment on Tuesday.

Forest Lake resident Linda Parsons returned to reiterate her concerns about the unfairness of the grocer tax waiver.

“For those live in apartments, they will not experience any reduction,” Parsons said. “And for those who don’t own their homes and will be feeling that pinch, they are going to pay a sales tax to reimburse homeowners like me.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said that should the Legislature give Tuscaloosa the authority to waive grocery taxes, he would push for council approval to revert to this option while restoring the full garbage rate in phases.

“What we ultimately want to do is go back to the Legislature and gain their support to excempt the city’s share of sales taxes,” Maddox said. “But this (amendment) just continues of the hard work we’ve been doing since January.”

