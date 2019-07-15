More than 30 local high school students will be featured in Pensacola State College’s 29th annual Summer High School Onstage Workshop production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Set to be staged July 19-21 and July 26-28, Friday and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. in Ashmore Auditorium, Building 8, on the Pensacola campus.

Based on the 1968 British-American film directed by Ken Hughes, the stage play will feature music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Music is by special arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing.

The production also will be based on Jeremy Sams’s adaption of the film about Ian Fleming’s 1964 children’s book, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car.”

The stage play chronicles the misadventures of Caractaus Potts, an eccentric inventor, who restores an old race car with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. The family soon discovers the car has the ability to fly and other magical properties.

Also, Mary Owens of Service Dog University Inc., a non-profit that trains and provides service dogs, will provide four dogs to work as canine actors with the students.

University of West Florida’s Tom Baroco and Peter Steenblik are special guests as musical directors this summer and represent the partnership between the College and UWF.

Baroco is a theater instructor at the university, while Steenblik is an assistant professor and director of choral activities.

Reserved seating tickets are $16 and may be purchased at performingarts.pensacolastate.edu or call 850-484-1847.

The following high schools are represented in the cast:

Aleathia Christian Academy — Isabella Pirizone

Catholic High School — Christina Bartlinski

Florida Virtual School — Neil Burger, Kismet Dunkerley, Isabella Flanigan, Olivia Kegley

Foley High School — Madison Engell

Gulf Breeze High School — Mattie Hord, Emma Jensen

Jay High School — Kinsley Cook, Ashlyne Rawls

Navarre High School — Janea Hundley

Northwest Florida Homeschool — Daisy Brustad, Natalie Burger, Brianne LaPoint

Pace High School — Caleb Beeks, Julia Knight, Anna Morgan, Nadia Palag

Pensacola High School — Noelle Dorvault, Brianna Gutierrez-Diaz, Scott Grove

Tate High School — Laura Benauer

Washington High School — Nathaniel Holzknecht, Savannah Holtzknecht, Larkin Kelly, Sarah Taylor