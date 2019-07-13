With her steady feedings of frozen and then thawed animals such as goats and pigs, Ginormica could reach world-record size in a couple years or so, de Ridder said. To the best of his knowledge, that title is now claimed by a 25-foot-long reticulated python named “Medusa.”

CRESTVIEW — “Now that’s a big snake, huh?”

Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder posed that question Friday morning about Ginormica, the zoo’s appropriately-named, female reticulated python.

She weighs an even 200 pounds and is a little more than 20 feet long.

“She’s probably the longest snake in Florida,” de Ridder said after he and zoo employee Jon Almendares freed her from a box to let her slither around a field, her iridescent skin shimmering like oil floating on water.

With her steady feedings of frozen and then thawed animals such as goats and pigs, Ginormica could reach world-record size in a couple years or so, de Ridder said. To the best of his knowledge, that title is now claimed by a 25-foot-long reticulated python named “Medusa.”

He said he received Ginormica from a friend about six months ago. She’s an excellent swimmer, is about 6 years old and might live to be 75, de Ridder said. Her species is native to South/Southeast Asia.

Nicknamed “Rick the Reptile Guy” by the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, de Ridder was the star of the A&E show called “Wild Transport” several years ago. He said a story told by his dad, who grew up in a jungle in Sri Lanka, helped spark his fascination with reticulated pythons.

“He watched one of these snakes drop out of a tree on top of a deer and eat it,” de Ridder said. “And I was like, ‘Man, that’s crazy.’ And I just fell in love with these giant constrictors.”

Ginormica will be the star attraction at the zoo’s National Snake Day celebration on Saturday. While the snake now stays in an off-exhibit enclosure by the de Ridder family’s home on the zoo site, the zoo’s raven will probably be temporarily relocated so Ginormica can go on display in the bird’s enclosure for Snake Day.

Another reticulated python, as well as a boa constrictor and possibly an anaconda, also are planned to greet Snake Day visitors.

The zoo is at 5262 Deer Springs Road on the north side of U.S. Highway 90 about seven miles east of Crestview.