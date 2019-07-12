OKALOOSA ISLAND — Von Virgin snapped close-up shots of two sharks Wednesday afternoon about a mile and a half from the Okaloosa Island Pier.

The sharks, which were swimming close to the shore, drew attention from beachgoers as one shark peeked its head out of the water and opened its mouth while facing people on the shore.

The type of shark has not been identified, but Okaloosa Island Beach Safety Director Huffnagle said bull and tiger sharks have been seen near his beaches this season.

Purple flags were flying Wednesday but have since been replaced by double red flags as Tropical Storm Barry continues causing rip currents and dangerous surf conditions.