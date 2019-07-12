The FDLE received information that Iglesias wrote threatening letters claiming to have information about weapons and explosives throughout Florida, an FDLE press release said.

MILTON — An inmate at the Blackwater Correction Facility has been arrested on terrorism charges after he allegedly made threats in letters that "blood will run" and referenced the 9/11 terrorism attacks.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigation of 53-year-old Norberto Iglesias began in April.

The FDLE received information that Iglesias wrote threatening letters claiming to have information about weapons and explosives throughout Florida, an FDLE press release said. Iglesias allegedly threatened that “blood will run” and that people will die like the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He also wrote that Miami will be a “river of blood” in a terrorist war, the press release said.

The FDLE said that during an interview with investigators Iglesias refused to provide details unless he and another inmate could serve their sentences on house arrest or at a hotel in Miami. Iglesias is serving a 15-year sentence for grand theft and fraud.

Agents say Iglesias fabricated the threats to get out of prison early, the press release said.

FDLE agents arrested Iglesias on charges of terrorism; threat to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device; and written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Agents served an arrest warrant on April 29, 2019, for Iglesias at the prison and he was arraigned Thursday in Santa Rosa County. The State Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.