MIRAMAR BEACH — One of four suspects of a road rage incident that led to a confrontation at a Taco Bell drive-thru has turned himself in.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Blake Roberson, 34, of Destin, turned himself in Thursday, the day news broke about the incident.

Deputies were called to a fight at a Taco Bell in Miramar Beach on June 28, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Two victims told deputies they had been attacked by four men in a black Ford pickup truck.

The victims said they were traveling west on U.S. Highway 98 when they passed the truck using the left lane. The driver of the truck then began to tailgate them as they approached the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard.

The couple turned into the Taco Bell and entered the drive-thru at the rear of the building. The men followed, parked their truck on the east side of the restaurant, got out and confronted the couple, according to the news release.

One of the men then reached inside the couple's vehicle and punched the passenger in the head and face, the news release said. The victim got out and all four men continued their assault. The men also took a flashlight from the victim and used it to to attack him. The victim suffered a broken jaw.

Meanwhile, the woman driver got out of the vehicle and said one of the men grabbed her by the throat with both hands to shove her away as he closed the door of the truck before they left, according to the release.

Deputies watched surveillance video at Taco Bell. The victim also was able to capture a few moments on his cellphone before and during the initial attack.

One of the four suspects was identified as Roberson, owner of Pristine Paint and Pressure Washing, the release said.

The other two men were seen in screenshots from the victim’s cellphone video.

The fourth suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with dreadlocks and wearing black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who knows the three suspects or who has more information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.