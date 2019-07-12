NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College announced Friday that it has partnered with the University of South Alabama’s Pathway USA program to streamline the transfer process for students who earn their associate’s degree.

The partnership will help more NWF State graduates transfer to South Alabama and earn their bachelor’s degree from USA, according to release from NWF State.

“Our partnership with the University of South Alabama greatly benefits students by expanding post-secondary degree opportunities,” NWF State President Devin Stephenson said.

NWF State students who enter the Pathway USA program will have unique benefits, including guaranteed admission to USA upon successful completion (cumulative grade-point average of 2.0 or higher) of their associate’s degree. They will also have a USA academic adviser and complimentary admission to South Alabama home athletic events.

“The University of South Alabama has a long history of attracting and educating students from Okaloosa County and Northwest Florida,” said USA President Tony Waldrop. “We’re very excited and look forward to seeing more students from NWF State join us here at USA.”

For more information about Pathway USA, contact Bree Durham at 850-729-6018 or at durhamb@nwfsc.edu, or USA’s Admissions Office at 251-460-7834 or Recruitment@southalabama.edu.