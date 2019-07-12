The Okaloosa County Tax Collector’s office is making it easier than ever to reach them. With a few taps on your mobile device you can quickly connect with the Okaloosa County Tax Collector’s office by dialing #TAX (#829). You will be greeted by one of our friendly and knowledgeable customer service agents who will quickly and efficiently answer any, and all questions you have before visiting one of our six offices.

“With the technology of mobile devices, services such as renewing vehicle registrations, paying property taxes, renewing business tax receipts, or checking the status of your driver’s license is right at your fingertips,” said Tax Collector, Ben Anderson. “We realize that some questions require live communication, and for those cases you can dial #TAX from your mobile device to be connected directly with one of our subject matter experts."

Dialing #TAX makes it easier than spending your time in line just to find out that you may need additional documents for your driver’s license, car titles or passport services. Anderson emphasized, “When you need the Facts, dial #TAX.”