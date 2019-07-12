“There’s a feeling,

“Comes a-stealing

“And it sets my soul a-reeling

“When I listen to the music of a military band!”

— Writer, George M. Cohen, awarded the Medal of Honor for contributions toward morale during World War I with the songs “Over There” and “You’re A Grand Old Flag”

It’s been almost a week and I am still am feeling aftershocks from the glorious, heart-stopping grandeur of the pageant of America as it rolled by me, as I sat my air conditioned room. I saw the most extravagant show of planes and parades; I reveled in the beautiful fireworks. I cried, softly, as the speakers referred to those who gave their lives that our nation might live.

I cried for the poor country boys who distinguished themselves just doing what they had grown up doing — shooting their guns at creatures for supper — boys who didn’t know what a draft card was and wouldn’t think of burning it.

These parades weren’t for the faint of heart; they were for men who stood and offered a blank check for their lives to America. And as the skyline grew dim, my tears grew warm and dried on my face. Only two people ever offered their life for You: Jesus and the American soldier (and airman, marine, sailor and seaman). Once a year, you can be grateful.

POTPOURRI

Looking for a place to wish Tucker Weems a happy birthday and a delicious supper, Rod Weems, Christie Weems, Ryan Spurling, Tony Gray, Paige Gray, Trent Gray, Megan Gray and the man of the hour found room at the inn at the Fisherman restaurant. I saw a familiar face at the table across from us; I rudely stared until the man said, “Hello, Glenda!” Jerry Rogers, pharmacist extraordinaire, and his lovely wife, Polly, were sitting right across from us! It’s always so good to see them and ... the next surprise, sitting with them was Jim and Jane Hicks! Did that restaurant know what wonderful people that ate with them that night?

Final thoughts about Ray Wise and self-defense classes: Try them! You will be glad you did.

It’s almost dusk; the birds have eaten their supper and Rod has taken the hummingbirds’ feeder down (we had just a few this year). I’m humming a song that I just realized is far back into my childhood: “Little hands be careful, what you make me do. ... I lent them both to Jesus to work with until night.“

Do you remember that song? My grandmother sang it to me as I got ready for school. It made me remember to stay out of trouble, she said. It worked for a long time — until I left Cabot Avenue and Dwight School and the tall pine trees that surrounded all us children like soldiers. Those same pines that have followed me and my friends wherever we roamed. Those pines will be there, to guard my children and their children, til kingdom come, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.