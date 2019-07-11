Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola will offer a free, six-week tobacco-cessation program from Aug. 15 through Sept. 19 for persons who want to stop smoking or using tobacco. Quit Smoking Now (QSN) provides structured classes in a supportive, stress- free environment. Step by step, tobacco-users will learn how to replace their nicotine habit with healthy alternatives.

The two-hour classes will be offered on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at 5051 Carpenters Creek Dr. in Pensacola.

Those unable to attend classes may make an appointment for one-on-one counseling sessions.

To register for tobacco-cessation classes or individual counseling sessions, or for more information, call 850-416-7764.