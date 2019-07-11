DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A pursuit of a man driving a vehicle allegedly stolen in Okaloosa County ended in Walton County on Thursday morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen white Toyota Tundra near John Givens Road in Crestview at 9:14 a.m., according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office. As the suspect headed toward U.S. Highway 90, the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office was able to track him thanks to a GPS tracker in the vehicle.

The Walton Sheriff's Office was notified soon after and a deputy spotted the vehicle on County Road 185 headed toward Holmes County, according to the news release. The suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop at speeds of 100 mph, the release said.

The vehicle entered Holmes County momentarily and then turned back into Walton County, where the suspect lost control and crashed the Tundra near Mehlhorn’s Mini Mart off U.S. 90 in Argyle.

The driver, Randy Melvin Cooper, 35, was taken into custody and was evaluated for possible injuries.

Multiple charges are expected in both Okaloosa and Walton Counties. More information will be released as it becomes available.