Died in Christ: Hilda Chiasson.

Holy Savior calendar of events: Thursday -- Broadway Mass, 10 a.m.

Pig roast fundraiser update: The pig roast held on June 23 was a great success. The total profit was $2,545. Thank you so much to all who helped and supported this event.

Note from Father John: I would like to thank all of your love, support and care while I was at Holy Savior. Thank you for the farewell party, cards, gifts and for being there. I will miss you. You will be in my heart. You are welcome to visit Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow.

St. Hilary and St. Anthony Church: Sick or homebound -- If you have a family member or friend who is in the hospital or at home and cannot get to Mass but would like to receive communion or talk with a priest, please call the Parish Office at 537-6002. Remember, we can only visit if we know the person’s requests.

Central Lafourche Men’s Fellowship: The Men’s Fellowship group will meet 6 p.m. today in the youth room. Please bring a friend, son, grandson or father. Join us for good food, enlightening discussion and fellowship.

Diocesan men’s Mass: St. Hilary will host the Diocesan Men’s Mass at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Men are welcome to bring their teenage sons or grandson. Coffee will be available afterwards.

Shoe drive: Gretchen Alario will be collecting clean, gently worn or new shoes of any size and any type throughout the summer. Collection bins will be located at 1316 Mar Drive in Lockport, at the St. Hilary Office or the St. Hilary CCD Building during vacation Bible school week. Shoes will be sent to underdeveloped countries. Call or text her if you would like her to pick them up at 772‑0944.