The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a survey of Florida’s private landowners across the state. So far over 1,250 landowners have responded, If you own land in Florida and would like to participate, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/JFJB9S6?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign.

The survey is an important tool for the FWC to understand private landowner perspectives and decisions around fish and wildlife, and natural resource conservation. Landowners are encouraged to take part in the survey to provide the FWC insights into landowner preferences and priorities. Results from the survey will help improve educational materials, services and programs that benefit landowners, and fish and wildlife habitat across the state.

To learn more about the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program or to see the results of these past surveys, visit MyFWC.com/LAP.