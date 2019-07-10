CRESTVIEW — Red light cameras at two major intersections have shown to be effective in the seven months they’ve been active.

Cameras were installed at the end of last year at both the intersection of State Road 85 and State Road 90 and the intersection of State Road 85 and Redstone Ave.

Through the month of June, there have been a combined 1,949 red light violations recorded at those two intersections.

“During the weekends, we have more violations,” said Crestview Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andrew Schneider. “During the week it fluctuates up and down. It started high but when people realized the cameras were taking pictures and they were being monitored, it started to decrease.”

Schneider said the decreasing numbers show the cameras have been effective.

“There are statistics that show there has been better compliance with those signals,” Schneider said. “It shows people are conscious of the fact that there are monitors now.”

According to Schneider, citizen feedback has been both positive and negative.

“No one likes receiving violations so people who receive those infractions don’t enjoy the cameras.” Schneider said. “Then you have the other side of the coin where people are praising the system because they know it’s stopping people from violating the law.”

Schneider said that while opinions on the cameras are mixed, the long term intention is to help save lives.

Currently, there are no plans to add more red light cameras in the city.

“We don’t have intentions to expand the program,” Schneider said. “Those were the major intersections where we had the most accidents and violations. Those intersections being monitored have decreased the violations so we feel pretty comfortable with having cameras at just those two intersections.”