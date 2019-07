SEASIDE — A forum on the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and abroad is scheduled for July 23.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Dan Leshem, Ph.D., director of Florida State University's Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life.

The forum starts with an hour-long reception 6-7 p.m. July 23 at Seaside Chapel, 658 Forest St., Santa Rosa Beach.

Admission is free and open to everyone.