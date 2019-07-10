CRESTVIEW- The City Council heard and approved the first reading of two ordinances on properties that could be annexed into the city on Monday night.

One of the properties is a piece of land owned by Douglas Capps. The 1.04 acres is located on Ridge Lake Road and sits right outside of the current city limits.

The ordinance would allow the property to be rezoned as a low-density residential land use as a single-family dwelling district.

The second piece of land is .7 acres owned by Dekay Investments LLC. The land is located on East Robinson Avenue and sits on the border of the city limits.

The ordinance for the piece of property rezones it as a medium density residential land use as a single or multi-family dwelling district.

The ordinances are part of the city's efforts to allow land owners to become part of the city without paying a bunch of fees.

Both ordinances now move to a second reading. If the ordinances are approved, both properties will become part of the city and allow the land owners to use city utilities instead of county utilities.

The council was scheduled to have a second reading of several ordinances that would bring over 500 home to the area. City Manager Tim Bolduc told the council the second reading would be postponed due to some errors.

"There are some issues with those ordinances, so they need to be re-advertised," Bolduc said. "We will return at a later date with ordinances addressing those issues."