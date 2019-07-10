Brewton, Alabama, located 36 miles directly above Milton, is competing to be in the Top 10 of "The Nicest Places in America," according to Reader's Digest.

Reader's Digest named the 50 finalists of its third annual search for "The Nicest Place in America,” a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect, according to a press release from the magazine.

Over a submission period of 31 days, Reader’s Digest collected more than 1,000 stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning, according to the release. From those submissions, Reader’s Digest editors and a panel of judges selected one location from each state.

Individuals can now vote on the the finalists. The winner will get a cover story in the November issue of the magazine. Nine others will also be featured.

In Brewton, Drexell & Honeybee's Donations Only Restaurant, which gives "food and dignity to people who need it most," was nominated for the award.

The restaurant, according to the nomination description at rd.com/nicest-places-contest, is open four days a week for lunch, in addition to breakfast on Tuesdays and dinner on Fridays.

Drexell & Honeybee's is known to serve southern meals like barbecued ribs, chicken and dumplings, mac and cheese and blueberry cobbler, the press release said.

There are no prices on the menu but only a small box near the exit that accepts donations, which is the only source of income for the restaurant, according to the release.



“People are poor. It’s a problem,” owner Lisa Thomas-McMillan said in the Reader's Digest nomination. She opened the restaurant with her husband, Freddie, in March 2018. “But over the years I’ve noticed more people are taking on the problem.”

Reader's Digest said the restaurant feeds about 100 people per day. It's staffed only by volunteers.

Learn more about Drexell & Honeybee's at rd.com/nicest-places-contest. Individuals can also go to the website to vote.