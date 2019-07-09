CRESTVIEW — A man identified as a person of interest in Monday's fatal shooting is still at large, according to Crestview Police Department officials.

Police are looking for Tony Jerome Byrd, 21, of Crestview, as a person of interest in the shooting. Byrd was last seen wearing dark pants with an unknown color shirt and was seen driving away from the shooting scene in a red car.

Byrd has distinctive tattoos, including the initials “NFL” on his neck near his throat and cursive writing around his collar.

"We're not sure where he is but he is considered armed," said Major Andrew Schneider. "He was seen leaving the area armed."

Schneider said they have had no confirmed sightings.

The victim, 32-year-old Tywon C. Tatum of Crestview, was shot in the chest on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near its intersection with Gordon Street.

If anyone knows Byrd’s whereabouts, they are asked to avoid making contact with him and to immediately dial 911 or call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.