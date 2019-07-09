CRESTVIEW — The current interim Police Chief Lisa Sprague has announced her decision to retire.

“It was a personal decision,” Sprague said. “I want to spend more time with my family and I am going do consulting work around the country.”

Sprague has been involved in law enforcement since 1980. She began her time with the Crestview Police Department in December 2017. She started at the department as the records custodian before eventually becoming the Assistant Chief of Police in December 2018.

“I’m extremely proud to have represented the city of Crestview and the Crestview Police Department,” Sprague said. “I have witnessed unmatched bravery from these police officers, as well as genuine compassion and a resolve for solving investigations.”

Sprague took over as the interim police chief in April after former Chief Jamie Grant announced his own decision to retire. Sprague was placed in the interim role by City Manager Tim Bolduc.

Bolduc reiterated that the decision to retire was solely Sprague’s.

“She just recently informed me of the decision. She said she enjoyed her time but it was time to move on,” Bolduc said. “There was nothing that happened that required her to do this, it was something she did on her own.”

According to Bolduc, Sprague had applied for the position of Chief of Police and had been named as one of the final 11 candidates before she made the decision to withdraw her application.

Sprague will stay on with the department until Bolduc hires a new police chief next month.

“She was gracious enough to stay on through this process and make sure the department had someone there to lead them and I appreciate that from her,” Bolduc said. “That will get us through the process and help us transition into a new chief.”

Sprague said her last day with the department would be Aug. 27.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the city,” Sprague said. “I’m sure the department will be fine and I wish everyone the absolute best.”