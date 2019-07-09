MILLIGAN — Firefighting crews battled a large blaze at the First Baptist Church of Milligan on Old River Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Pastor Charles Smith told the Daily News he left the church to try to get home ahead of an incoming storm. He had just reached his home when the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office called to say that the church was on fire.

The call came into the Sheriff's Office at 3:34 pm.

No one was in the church at the time.

The source of the fire was not officially known, but Smith said lightning from the storm that was in the area at the time was a possible cause.

The fire was fully involved, with smoke and flames. A portion of Old River Road was completely closed while crews worked to contain the fire.

The roof of the church was completely destroyed, witnesses said.

The smoke was visible from as far away as Crestview.