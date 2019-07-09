CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Public Library meeting room filled with the aroma of freshly made pizzas baking July 2 during a program hosted by the Okaloosa County Extension office, University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Participants at the My Plate Pizza Night program learned how to use fresh local ingredients in making their pizzas, which were then baked in portable ovens. Extension agents also taught participants how to decipher ingredient labels on food products.

During the summer, the library presents a broad range of programs for all members of the community. Some include student reading incentives, a weekly library program at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, art and cultural exhibits, monthly poetry and music nights, and classes.

Visit the library’s Facebook page for listings of events and schedules.