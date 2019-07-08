CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the intersection of Gordon Street.



The victim, 32-year-old Tywon C. Tatum of Crestview, was shot in the chest by a gunman who immediately fled.



Tatum was unresponsive when officers arrived and later was pronounced dead upon arrival at North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Crestview police have requested assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in processing the crime scene.



Police are looking for Tony Jerome Byrd, 21, of Crestview, as a person of interest in the shooting. Byrd was last seen wearing dark pants with an unknown color shirt and was seen driving away from the shooting scene in a red car.



Byrd has distinctive tattoos, including the initials “NFL” on his neck near his throat and cursive writing around his collar.



Police said they believe Byrd might be armed with a black pistol.



If anyone knows Byrd’s whereabouts, they are asked to avoid making contact with him and to immediately dial 911 or call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.