I have read with interest several letters about our local congressman, Matt Gaetz, and his texted threat to Michael Cohen the night before testimony about Trump to Congress. I suppose a certain amount of partisanship where politicians support their party leaders first is to be expected. I don't expect any Republican politician to criticize Trump in public for lies or bad behavior. Behind the scene I hope and pray Republicans remind Trump he must follow the Constitution and the rule of law. In America no one is above the law, be he president or congressman.

As far as Trump’s behavior, he has denied the Russian hacking of 2016 election ever took place until recently and then he made a joke about it with the Russian president. Not cool.

I understand Gaetz is under investigation by the Florida Bar for his threat to Michael Cohen:

“Do your wife & father in law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot”

I don't know if Matt’s threat is criminal but it is sleazy.

Bruce Blackwelder, Fort Walton Beach