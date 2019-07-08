Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County is one of 18 parks across the state to receive certificates of excellence from a national travel website.

TripAdvisor.com bases the awards on a number of factors, such as maintaining an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, having a set minimum number of reviews and being listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“The staff and employees and all our volunteers have worked hard and we’re so proud to receive this award,” said Dee White, park manager of the state park in Coker. “They went beyond the call to make the park better for our guests. The cleanliness of the park and friendliness of our staff helped make it very pleasant for our guests.

“Many of our visitors come here to camp, to unwind from their busy schedules. They really enjoy our beach and swimming in the lake (and) I’d like to thank all those people who went to TripAdvisor to rate their experiences here.”

The accommodations, restaurants or tourism sites that receive certificates of excellence for five straight years get named to TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame.

This year, 10 Alabama State Parks — or amenities within the parks, such as the Gulf State Park Pier and Cheha State Park — earned those honors after 16 did so last year.

Also, three parks were first-time recipients of certificates of excellence, which are given to only about 10 percent of the attractions listed on the travel website.

“We are very proud of all of our parks that received this recognition, especially because it is based on visitors’ impressions,” said Greg Lein, director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It is impressive that we have been able to maintain these positive impressions with guests even during periods of renovation and repairs to many parks’ amenities. It’s truly a positive reflection on the attitude and performance of these parks’ staff and leadership.”

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 parks encompassing about 48,000 acres of land and water.

These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations.

More information is available on the State Parks smartphone app at available pocketranger.com or the agency’s website at alapark.com.

The Alabama State Parks and attractions honored with TripAdvisor.com’s certificates of excellence this year are:

• Cathedral Caverns State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Cheaha State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Cheaha State Park restaurant, Vista Cliffside (first award)

• Chewacla State Park (Hall of Fame)

• DeSoto Falls

• DeSoto State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Gulf State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Gulf State Park Campground (Hall of Fame)

• Gulf State Park Pier (Hall of Fame)

• Gulf State Park Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail

• Joe Wheeler State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Lake Guntersville State Park

• Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge

• Lakepoint Resort State Park (first award)

• Lake Lurleen State Park (first award)

• Meaher State Park

• Monte Sano State Park (Hall of Fame)

• Oak Mountain State Park (Hall of Fame)