NICEVILLE — Rocky Bayou Christian’s football team had a roller coaster year.

The Knights started the 2018-2019 season with two straight victories.

The team began the season with an impressive 27-14 win over Sherwood Christian Academy.

Rocky Bayou quarterback, Aaron Grabinger, went 5-8 passing with 103 completion yards. Grabinger’s passing performance included two touchdowns.

Grabinger’s quick feet also led the team with 16 carries for a total of 36 yards.

Juniors William Murray and Will Ferguson both had multiple receptions during the game. Murray had six carries for a total of 42 yards, while Ferguson had four carries for a total of 11 yards. Ferguson also had two receptions for a total of 48 yards.

Senior Frank Tiller came up big for the Knights with a 41-yard touchdown reception.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior Zach Balthazar had a huge interception that he returned for 21 yards.

The Knights carried their momentum into the second game of the year: an away game at Snook Christian Academy in Foley, Alabama.

Rocky Bayou defeated Snook 42-14.

During the game, Grabinger went 2-10 on passing for a total of 71 completion yards. He also had another 14 carries for 120 yards, two of which were touchdown runs.

Murray added eight carries for the Knights, totaling 77 yards.

Tiller and Balthazar both had big touchdown receptions. Balthazar had a 32-yard reception, while Tiller caught a 39-yard pass. Tiller also had a massive 65-yard interception return.

The early season victories were only two of four on the year for the Knights, who went on to finish the season 4-6. The Knights would go on to lose to University Christian 56-6 in the regional quarterfinal.

While the season did not always go the way the team would hope, several players had an unforgettable season.

Grabinger finished the regular season with 425 passing yards, including seven touchdowns. He also had 104 carries on the season for a total of 289 yards, including four rushing touchdowns.

Ferguson had 68 carries for the Knights, totaling 184 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Powell had six receptions, two of which were touchdown catches, totaling 123 yards.

Tiller had four receptions on the year. Three of those were for touchdowns.

Balthazar had five receptions totaling 96 yards, including two touchdowns.

Murray had 49 carries on the season for 288 yards, including two rushing touchdowns.

The season led to recognition for three of the Knights players: Nick Bowers, Will Ferguson and Dylan Rodriguez.

Bowers was a Subway All-Star for football and was named to both the North Florida Football Conference (NFFC) All-North Division Team and the All Conference Team.

Ferguson was given the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Legacy Challenger Award and named to the NFFC All-North Division Team.

Rodriguez was named to the NFFC All-North Division Team and the NFFC All Conference Team.

The Knights football team as a whole received the NFFC Team Sportsmanship Award.