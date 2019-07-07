From the Florida Department of Transportation:

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions-Weight restrictions remain in place on the Mid-Bay Bridge for oversize and overweight vehicles more than 80,000 pounds (40 tons).Continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Work to adjust the elevation of Restaurant Row at the U.S. 98 intersection will continue the week of Monday, July 8. This work will require the weekday closure of Restaurant Row at this intersection from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This location will reopen each evening by 8 p.m. During the daytime closures, drivers will be able to access Restaurant Row via Scenic Highway 98. Work at the Restaurant Row intersection is currently estimated for completion in July.U.S. 98 Improvement from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road - Paving operations will begin on U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) between Beach Drive and the East Pass (Marler) Bridge in Destin the week of Monday, July 8. Intermittent lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou - Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 with potential weekend lane closures. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction - Over the next three months, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions near the Blackwater River Bridge, 4.1 miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N, as crews prepare the construction site.

WALTON COUNTY:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive - Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts for the week of Monday, July 8 include:

Construction crews will continue installing drainage pipe beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Miramar Beach Drive and County Road 2378. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.S.R. 81 Resurfacing from S.R. 20 to the Holmes County line- Drivers will encounter daytime intermittent lane restrictions the week of Monday, July 8 as crews perform paving operations. Work will begin near S.R. 20 and progress northward.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.