CRESTVIEW — Michael Lugones and his wife, Tammy, have become lead pastors at Lifepoint Church, 400 S. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview.

The Lugones, who were high school sweethearts, grew up in Key West and attended Southeastern University. They have been married 21 years and have served in ministry for over 16 years.

The Lugones came to Lifepoint from Greenhouse Church in Gainesville, where they served as youth pastors.

They have four children, Micah, Amelia, Ezra and Eliana.

The Lugones "have an incredible testimony of God's grace. They love people and have a passion to see them live life to the fullest and experience the joy and freedom that God has for them," a church spokesperson said.