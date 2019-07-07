CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce has released its July schedule. Activities are open to chamber members and their employees.

•A free patriotic picnic is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend.

•Cox Media will host a lunch and learn 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 16 at the chamber. Learn about geo-fencing and conversion zones, Google ads, and mobile advertising. RSVP to the event on Facebook (Lunch & Learn RSVP) or call 850-682-3212.

•A ribbon cutting for Crosspoint Counseling Center includes refreshments at 2 p.m. July 21 at 6268 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. The ribbon cutting will be followed by a tour and a chance to meet the center's staff. They counsel children, adolescents, individuals and couples. The center's director is Dr. Alyssa Gavulic. Call 850-279-4576 for more information or to make an appointment.

•The Crestview Health & Wellness Center ribbon cutting is 1 p.m. July 23 at 596 Ferdon Blvd. N, Crestview. There will be refreshments, a tour, and a chance to meet their team.

Contact Shannon, shannon@crestviewchamber.com, for more information.