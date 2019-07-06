I am the farthest thing from a celebrity seeker. I probably wouldn't even notice if one was behind me in line at the store unless other people were reacting.

But every time we do a story about a famous person enjoying our beautiful Emerald Coast, I get excited. There is nothing more satisfying than knowing we live in a place so amazing that people who could afford to go anywhere choose this area as a destination.

Not everyone can say that.

America is beautiful and even the smallest of towns have something to celebrate, whether it's natural beauty, a rich historical heritage or connections to people who have made this country great.

If you have time and are in the mood for a road trip, get in the car and take back roads to some of the off-the-beaten track destinations that dot our state and country.

A few hours to the west, you'll find a fiberglass replica of Stonehenge — appropriately named Bamahenge — in the middle of some Alabama woods. A few hours to the east and you'll find a spring where you can swim over the ribs of a Civil War era ship.

Head north and pay $3 to visit an old movie set on an island inhabited by goats.

But right here, just a few miles down the road, we have Crab Island. Love it or hate it, it's one of the most well-known destinations along our beautiful stretch of coastline, right up there with Seaside, the set for the big budget film "The Truman Show."

And famous folks, more than we'll ever know, love to vacation there.

The most recent star sighting, of course, was of country music star Luke Bryan on the Fourth of July. He spent part of the day on a boat at Crab Island, where he reportedly sang along as some of his songs were played on nearby boats.

That just sounds like the kind of magic people expect when they come to the Destin area.

Sure, we have our share of tragedies, too many involving tourists. People underestimate the power of the Gulf of Mexico or their attention strays while driving on our highways.

But the vast majority of people who come here leave with happy memories. They take home our white sand in the cracks of their car seats, sun-bleached hair, souvenirs and enough photos to make everyone back home a little bit jealous.

Aren't we lucky?

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at (850) 315-4478 or wvictora@nwfdailynews.com