SHALIMAR — Okaloosa County will have a series of budget review workshops, as well as regular meetings.

They are all 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The July 8 and 22 meetings are a the Okaloosa County Administration Building, 1250 N. Eglin Parkway, Shalimar.

The July 15 and 29 meetings are at the Crestview Courthouse boardroom, 101 James Lee Blvd. E.

The county's regular business meetings are at 8:30 a.m. July 9 (Crestview) and July 16 (Shalimar).

The county will follow up with a workshop meeting 1:30 p.m. July 30 in Shalimar. A Facebook Live discussion will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. afterward.

Find these meetings and more information on the county's online calendar, https://bit.ly/2LEyuaT.