When you think of tropical weather, you think of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

You don’t think of Tennessee.

Apparently that’s something we have to keep an eye on for the next week. The National Hurricane Center is saying a weather system over western Kentucky, Tennessee and northern Mississippi is forecast to move over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and possibly develop into a low pressure area.

Then it is expected to drift westward and while doing so, could develop into some kind of a tropical cyclone.

Chance of formation right now is 0 percent, but through five days rises to 20 percent.