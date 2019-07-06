CRESTVIEW — The City of Crestview will have two Community Redevelopment Agency strategic planning meetings and a regular city council meeting as well. The agendas are listed below.

Strategic Planning 1

The first meeting is 5 p.m. July 8 in city council chambers, 198 Wilson St. N., Crestview. It will recess at 6 p.m. for a short City Council meeting.

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open Meeting

4. Approve Agenda.

5. Public Opportunity.

6. Strategic Planning

a. Strategic Planning Expectations Day 1 and Day 2

b. Discussion of Goals

1) Goal 1 - Revitalize the district

2) Goal 2 - Provide infrastructure for current and future needs

3) Goal 3 – Market the District

4) Goal 4 – Enhance Public and Private Partnerships

5) Goal 5 – Enhance Aesthetics

6) Goal 6 – Expand Activity

7) Goal 7 – Economic Development

8) Goal 8 – Connectivity

c. Discussion of Day 2

7.Comments from the Audience

8. Comments from the Board

9. Comments from CRA Staff

10. Adjournment

Crestview council meeting

The council will meet 6 p.m. July 8 in council chambers.

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open Policy Making and Legislative Session

4. Approve Agenda

5. Special Presentations

6. Reports and Presentations

7. Approval of Minutes

8. Public Hearings

9. Public Opportunity on Council propositions

10. Consent Agenda

11. Resolutions

12. Public Hearings - Ordinances on Second Reading

12.1 Ordinance 1696 – Repeal and replace ordinance 1654

12.2 Ordinance 1691 – Comprehensive Plan amendment

12.3 Ordinance 1692 – Rezoning of 31.93 Acres

12.4 Ordinance 1693 – Rezoning of 62.5 Acres

12.5 Ordinance 1694 – Rezoning of 47.7 Acres

12.6 Ordinance 1695 – Rezoning of 6.5 Acres

13. Ordinances on First Reading

13.1 Ordinance 1698– Annexation of Capps Property

13.2 Ordinance 1701 – Annexation of Robinson Property

14. Action Items

Strategic planning day 2

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open Meeting

4. Approve Agenda

5. Public Opportunity

6. Strategic Planning

a. Recap of Day 1

b. Presentation by Staff

c. Going forward

7. Comments from the Audience

8. Comments from the Board

9. Comments from CRA Staff

10. Adjournment