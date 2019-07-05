CHIPLEY - Washington County Sheriff's Office has secured funding for a new communications tower.

"On a good day, first responders are relying on a communications system that does not adequately support the need in our County," Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a statement. "Beyond the everyday hurdles of radio transmissions not getting out, the hurricane caused damages to the system that poses a greater threat to our ability to communicate when responding to a crisis. Going through this storm made me realize the inadequacies we’re facing when it came to our radio service. Losing a very small portion of what we are working with can put the public and our responding agencies at risk."

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed the bill, which was backed by Sen. George Gainer, appropriating $600,000 for a the construction of a 250-foot free standing tower.

"This appropriation was incredibly important to Senator Gainer when assessing the county's weaknesses and the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael," an official from Gainer's office said in a statement. "When looking over the needs of the district a great need for the addition of a public safety communications tower in Washington County was identified."

The tower will include all necessary radio equipment, including antennas, a tower top pre-amp, coaxial feed-lines, a multi-coupler combiner, repeaters, battery backup system, soil prep, reinforced foundation, generator, and grounding grid.

"During the first few days following the hurricane, Washington County relied solely on a single public safety communications tower for all first responding agencies," the official said. "Aside from the damages to the communication systems, which were sustained by Hurricane Michael, the current tower cannot adequately cover the entire county. The knowledge and realization of this threat, which not only involves the safety of first responders but also citizens, has caused great concern. Senator Gainer could not be more pleased to be able help provide a solution for this safety issue for the citizens of Washington County."

"Following the approval of the state budget, we learned funding was approved by Governor DeSantis," Crews. "I cannot express my gratitude enough to Senator George Gainer for the backing of this funding. Our legislators recognized our need and worked extremely hard to make this possible for our county. We are moving forward in our recovery, as other communities affected by the hurricane are, but we also see a progression in areas that will better equip us in the future. To me, that shows the true strength of the Panhandle."