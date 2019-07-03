CRESTVIEW — Mayor JB Whitten last week swore in his first police officer since his own April swearing-in.

Officer Brendan Richmond joined the Crestview Police Department on June 26 during a brief ceremony in interim Police Chief Lisa Sprague’s office.

“I’m really looking forward to hitting the streets and protecting the citizens of our community,” Richmond said.

Having passed the police department’s physical abilities test and an interview before a panel of senior command staff, Richmond will have several weeks of classroom and patrol training, which will include the uniformed field training program under the tutelage of a partner officer instructor.

“We’re pleased to have an officer of Mr. Richmond’s caliber on our force,” Sprague said. “He is young and enthusiastic and eager to get to work.”

“He will be a great asset to the safety of our community,” Whitten said.