Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Larose man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s residence. Jarrod Lorraine, 51, was charged with home invasion and violating a protective order.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on July 1, deputies responded to a Larose residence where a woman who had called 911 to say a man violated a protective order. Deputies learned her ex-boyfriend, Lorraine, entered the residence without permission and an argument and struggle ensued, police said.

The woman made several attempts to get Lorraine to leave, but he refused. When the woman was able to grab a phone and called 911, Lorraine ran out of the residence.

Deputies verified the protective order was field after Lorraine’s previous arrest for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment in May 2019. Deputies located Lorraine in the area and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and his bail is set at $100,000.

Police said Lorraine has a history of domestic violence and his criminal history includes more than 20 arrests in Lafourche Parish. He has also been arrested for aggravated battery, unauthorized entry, property damage, criminal trespassing, three DWI's, resisting arrest and various drug charges.