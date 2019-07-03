CRESTVIEW — Crestview High School’s boys weightlifting team had a solid year that included four strong finishes at the district competition.

Javan Alto competed in the 119-pound class, where he finished fourth with a 170-pound bench press and a 145-pound clean and jerk for a total of 315 pounds. Alto’s results qualified him for the regional competition, where he finished sixth with a 170-pound bench press and a 145-pound clean and jerk for a total of 315 pounds.

Mario Althouse competed in the 129-pound class at district, finishing fifth with a 185-pound bench press and 155-pound clean and jerk for a total of 340 pounds.

Jay Stanton competed in the 199-pound class, placing third with a 315-pound bench press and 275-pound clean and jerk for a total of 590 pounds. Stanton’s results gave him a shot at regional competition, where he finished fourth with a 325-pound bench press and a 265-pound clean and jerk for a 590 pound total. Stanton qualified for state, but did not have any official scoring from the competition.

Devon Gallrado competed in the 238-pound class, where he finished third with a 345-pound bench press and a 235-pound clean and jerk for a total of 580 pounds. At the regional competition, Gallardo finished sixth with a 360-pound bench press and a clean and jerk of 235 pounds for a 595 pound total. Gallardo also competed at the state competition with a 360-pound bench press and a 225-pound clean and jerk for a total of 585 pounds.