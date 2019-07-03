CRESTVIEW —The City of Crestview Independence Day celebration will include a team watermelon eating contest and ice cream maker's competition.

The event is 6 to 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Twin Hills Park, 202 Hathaway St., Crestview.

Games, music and food vending starts at 6 p.m. The watermelon contest starts at 7 p.m. on the football field. Cop, firefighter and civilian teams. It will be followed by the ice cream competition. Participants will make and churn their favorite homemade ice cream recipe for the contest. Contact the city's Parks and Recreation Department at 682-0789 to sign up or get details for each contest.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.