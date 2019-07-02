Police are doing everything they can to stop a recent surge of gun crimes committed by teenagers, Tuscaloosa’s police chief said Monday. Now it’s time for family members and the community to get involved, he said.

“If you care anything about these young people, and you don’t want to see them seriously injured, in jail or dead, you need to sit down and talk,” Chief Steve Anderson said. “If I know who the individuals are who are out there carrying the guns and doing these shootings, you’d better believe the family members know who’s doing it.

“And for too long they sit back and they don’t say anything until we have them down here on the second floor of the homicide office. Then it’s too late to do anything about it.”

Anderson was joined by the area’s top law enforcement officers at a press conference Monday organized by NAACP chapter President Jerry Carter.

Seventeen people were shot in Tuscaloosa between April 30 and June 10. Six were teenagers.

Two people died, including 19-year-old Elexis McCool. Two teenagers have been charged with murder in her death. The gunman — just 14 years old, told police he was shooting a gun from the back driver’s side window of her SUV when he accidentally fired a fatal shot though the back of the driver’s seat.

Carter said gun violence in Tuscaloosa has become an epidemic. He lost his own son to gun violence 10 years ago.

“The black-on-black crime is going on across the country, but here in Tuscaloosa it’s just as bad as any other place,” he said. “I don’t know where to start.”

He listed a handful of victims to gun violence in recent years, including a 5-year-old boy struck by a bullet at a Christmas party several years ago, a 2-year-old shot at Forrester Gardens and a 4-year-old hit when someone was targeting her older uncles during a drive-by.

“I can’t really stomach it anymore,” Carter said. “This black-on-black violence has got to stop. It’s totally out of control.”

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Carter said he’s not against people’s rights to own guns.

“But the types of weapons, I’m not on board with. People riding around with assault rifles, spraying up shopping centers,” he said. “I just don’t think that’s what the Constitution intended.”

On June 11, a gunman fired shots outside a payday loan store on McFarland Boulevard during busy afternoon traffic. The shooting happened days after two people were shot at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex, and followed nearly two dozen gun incidents reported in the city limits since the beginning of May. That afternoon Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox directed Anderson to take measures to curb the violence, allowing him to approve special patrol details in problem areas without administrative approval.

The department has since increased patrols in the areas where shootings have taken place.

“They have flooded those areas and had a great presence in those areas,” Anderson said. “They’ve made a lot of arrests.”

Officers working the special details have confiscated 15 handguns, six or seven that had been reported stolen and several that were in the possession of juveniles, Anderson said. He said community members are quick to come forward in homicide cases, but not as much when there's a non-fatal shooting. Victims often refuse to cooperate, leaving police without much to work with.

"In the future, even if we have an unwilling victim but we know who the suspect is, we're still going to locate that individual and try to get them in here," he said.

Bama Carry President Eddie Fulmer, a former Tuscaloosa firefighter, spoke at the press conference and agreed that parents need to become involved to stop violence.

“When we’d make calls to public housing or subdivisions at two or three o’clock in the morning, kids were outside playing. And they had to go to school the next day,” he said. “I think Tuscaloosa is reaping what we’ve sown. It’s time for the parents to step up. The police can’t be everywhere. It’s up to us to be their eyes for them, and to stand behind them.”