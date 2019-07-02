The A&E television series 'Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole' that features local murders and the offenders the are currently serving time, will broadcast the season finale tonight at 9 p.m (CST).

The murder of Cordell Richards:

The series explores the resentencing of Kristel Maestas and Ronald Bell for the brutal murder of Cordell Richards in 1999 in Fort Walton Beach.

The resentencing of the pair, who killed Richards when Bell was 17 and Maestas 16, was ordered following a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court originally published on June 23, 2012. Justices ruled at that time that mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles were unconstitutional.

They were both resentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Murder of Christopher Pitcock:

The A&E's series also takes a deep look into the murder of Christopher Pitcock and one of the convicted killers Timothy Chavers.

Chavers, now 26 years old, is one of six people in Okaloosa County who were sentenced to life in prison as juveniles, and who were granted hearings to re-examine their sentences thanks to a 2014 ruling that said it wasn’t mandatory to sentence juveniles to life if they were convicted of first degree murder.

Chavers, was 17 on March 4, 2010, when he and three other teens lured 17-year-old Christopher Pitcock to the corner of Oakland Circle and Lula Belle Lane in Fort Walton Beach under the pretense of buying marijuana from him. They actually planned to steal Pitcock’s marijuana, according to prosecutors.

He was resentenced to life in prison for the murder.

