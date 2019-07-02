Mark your calendars for a one-of-a-kind event coming to Destin Commons from 12-4 p.m. Sept. 7. This new event will highlight local eateries and their take on a bacon themed food item. There will be live music by the Hollard Band, an auction with re-purposed headboards painted by local artists, craft vendors and a People’s Choice winner. In addition, participants will have a chance to win $10, 000 sponsored by Certainty Home Loans. Samples are only $1, so come out and support a great cause and try them all. All proceeds from this fun-filled day will benefit A Bed 4 Me Foundation, a local non profit providing beds for children in Okaloosa County who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor or in other inadequate spaces.

A Bed 4 Me Foundation is still accepting local restaurants and food vendors to participate. For more information on how your organization can be a part, contact Diane Freeman at Diane@abed4me.or or 850-240-2778. More info can also be found on www.abed4me.org or on Facebook at abed4mefoundation.