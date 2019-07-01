BAKER — Baker School's track & field team had a great season, with 11 members competing at districts.

Maya Espinosa ran in the 4x800 meter race, the 3,200 meter race and the 800 meter race. She finished first in all of her events at the district meet.

“She is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and is one of the greatest runners to pass through this area,” Coach Wilder Kersey said.

Her younger sister, Gabi Espinosa, competed with the team in the 4x800 meter race.

“She is an incredibly hard worker,” Kersey said. “She still has a couple of years to go but she is a real competitor.”

Julia Knight also competed in the 4x800 meter race, as well as in the 1,600 meter and 800 meter races.

“Julia is a great athlete who really hates to lose,” Kersey said. “That kind of tenacity really pushes her to be the best that she can possibly be.”

Mackenzie Lawson was also part of the 4x800 meter race district team. Lawson was the team’s only senior.

“She came out and worked hard all year long,” Kersey said.

Kaylin Olivarez, a sixth grader, competed in the 3,200 meter race and the 1,600 meter race.

“She is truly a gifted runner,” Kersey said. “She has more stamina then almost all the runners she goes against and is another one of those athletes that is very competitive.”

Ellie Adams was an alternate for 4x800 meter race and ran in the 800 meter race.

“She works really hard and pushes herself to the limit every day,” Kersey said. “She refuses to fall behind at practice and meets.”

Sophia Palm was an alternate of the 4x800 meter team.

“Sophia is still young, but the staff and I see a lot of potential in her,” Kersey said. “She works incredibly hard and she has a lot of passion to prove herself.”

Olivia Hurley competed in shot put and discus at districts. She finished second in discus and third in shot put.

“She has been one of Baker’s best throwers for the past two seasons,” Kersey said. “She is a very hard worker and loves to compete.”

Baker also had three boys compete at districts.

Dustin Oglesby competed in shotput and discus. He finished second in discus with a personal best and fourth in shotput.

“He qualified in discus last year and has thrown better this year,” Kersey said. “We are looking for great things from him in the future.”

Kyler Bright is a first-year thrower who competed in shotput. He qualified third in the district.

“He has done a great job this year and was a good addition to our team of throwers,” Kersey said.

Carter Mason also competed in shot put. Mason was the district champion in shot put.

“He is a very hard worker and loves to compete,” Kersey said. “We are looking for great things to happen in the future.”

At press time, Baker's regional and state results were not made available to the News Bulletin. These results will be published when they are received.